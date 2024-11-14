Traction Financial Partners LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Traction Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,820 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 3.0% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Traction Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFS. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth $1,361,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

BATS OMFS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,278 shares. The firm has a market cap of $413.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.2052 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

