Toubani Resources Limited (ASX:TRE) Insider Scott Perry Purchases 500,000 Shares

Toubani Resources Limited (ASX:TRE – Get Free Report) insider Scott Perry acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$102,500.00 ($67,434.21).

Toubani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the Kobada Gold project located in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

