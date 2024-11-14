Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $671.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Battery Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,972,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 709,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

