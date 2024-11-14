Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20, reports. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.29 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.130 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $16.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 327.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the second quarter worth about $161,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.