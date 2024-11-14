TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in October

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

TomTom Price Performance

TomTom stock remained flat at $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. TomTom has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

About TomTom

Read More

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

