TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in October

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
TomTom Price Performance
TomTom stock remained flat at $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. TomTom has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.12.
About TomTom
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TomTom
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.