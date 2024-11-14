Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,751 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

VRSK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,376. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.34 and a 1 year high of $291.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.87 and its 200-day moving average is $265.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 274.13% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

