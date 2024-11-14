Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 135,300 Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,472,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engaged Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 479.8% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 692,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,343,000 after buying an additional 573,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,098,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Envestnet by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,057,000 after purchasing an additional 73,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Shares of ENV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.95. 45,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,611. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

