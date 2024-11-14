Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 289 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $390.86. 58,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,477. The company has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.94 and its 200-day moving average is $346.72. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $282.35 and a 1 year high of $392.11.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

