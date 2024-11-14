Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Home Depot by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $92,727,000 after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $406.39. 195,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,940. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.34 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.56. The firm has a market cap of $403.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.