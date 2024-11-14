Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $33.02 on Thursday. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.93 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $263.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, and commercial real estate loans; and construction lending products, such as custom and owner/builder, speculative one- to four-family, commercial, multi-family, land development, and land development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.