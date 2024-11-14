Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 1325694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.09.

Tilray Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.44.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc, a lifestyle consumer products company, engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Beverage Alcohol, Cannabis, Distribution, and Wellness.

