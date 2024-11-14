Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Up 15,100.0% in October

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 15,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Three Sixty Solar Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of Three Sixty Solar stock opened at 0.01 on Thursday. Three Sixty Solar has a fifty-two week low of 0.01 and a fifty-two week high of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.04.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

