Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 94,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 253,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.38.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

