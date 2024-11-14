Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Short Interest Down 80.0% in October

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ WISE opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

