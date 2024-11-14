The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wharf Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Wharf has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Wharf Company Profile

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution.

