The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wharf Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $5.56 on Thursday. Wharf has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.
Wharf Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wharf
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Mercer Near Rock Bottom: Is This High-Yield Play Set to Soar?
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.