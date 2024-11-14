The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Raised by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

SHW stock opened at $387.29 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $258.52 and a 12 month high of $392.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

