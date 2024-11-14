The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $5,380,688.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at $50,897,483.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at $50,897,483.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $166.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.50 and a 1-year high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.