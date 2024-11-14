The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 144.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.