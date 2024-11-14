The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $595.42 and last traded at $596.07. Approximately 437,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,223,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $602.34.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.51. The company has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This trade represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

