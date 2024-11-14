Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $205.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.91 and a 12-month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

