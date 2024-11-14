Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson Sells 100,000 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.24. 124,665,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,829,703. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.91, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $1,941,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 44.9% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

