TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $356.00 to $416.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.72.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $467.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $170.62 and a 52 week high of $473.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,645,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

