TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2024

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $356.00 to $416.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.72.

Read Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Trading Up 11.4 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $467.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $170.62 and a 52 week high of $473.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,645,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.