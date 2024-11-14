TD Cowen Cuts LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Price Target to $2.00

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.
LanzaTech Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:LNZA opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.58. LanzaTech Global has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.
LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 180.10% and a negative net margin of 223.03%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.
