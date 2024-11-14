Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.50

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Tatton Asset Management Stock Down 0.8 %
LON TAM traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 710 ($9.14). 44,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,302. Tatton Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 475 ($6.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 740 ($9.52). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 692.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 665.92. The company has a market capitalization of £424.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3,409.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
