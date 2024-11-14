Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.50

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tatton Asset Management Stock Down 0.8 %

LON TAM traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 710 ($9.14). 44,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,302. Tatton Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 475 ($6.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 740 ($9.52). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 692.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 665.92. The company has a market capitalization of £424.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3,409.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

