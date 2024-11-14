Target Hospitality’s (TH) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.
Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 300.3% in the 3rd quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 536,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,428 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,833 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
