Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 429380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Tapestry Stock Up 11.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,614,558 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $357,732,000 after buying an additional 272,007 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Tapestry by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,238,670 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $296,212,000 after acquiring an additional 489,933 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,078,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $285,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,551,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $151,965,000 after acquiring an additional 165,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,732,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $116,928,000 after acquiring an additional 46,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

