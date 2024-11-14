TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOBAF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 33,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.94. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

