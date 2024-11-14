T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Lowered by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 257,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 323,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,459,000 after buying an additional 22,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.47 and a 12-month high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.