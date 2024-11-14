T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8,328.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,330 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $33,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $48,966,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $240.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.37 and its 200-day moving average is $191.28. The stock has a market cap of $279.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.77 and a twelve month high of $241.09.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,687 shares in the company, valued at $24,571,741.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at $89,891,418.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,924 shares of company stock worth $97,427,925 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

