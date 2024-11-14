Syros Pharmaceuticals’ (SYRS) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SYRS. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SYRS

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Conley Chee purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,481.04. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Conley Chee bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,481.04. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Haas bought 45,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $76,177.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,247.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 130,707 shares of company stock worth $206,491. Corporate insiders own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.