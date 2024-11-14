Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) Shares Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2024

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXGet Free Report)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 31,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 205,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Syntec Optics Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

About Syntec Optics

(Get Free Report)

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syntec Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntec Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.