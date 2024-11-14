Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) Shares Up 8.1% – Here’s What Happened

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 31,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 205,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Syntec Optics Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

