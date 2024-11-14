Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s Why

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.15 and last traded at $88.19. 57,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 312,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLVM. Sidoti began coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.47 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Read More

