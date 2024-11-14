Sycomore Asset Management Sells 4,950 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,070.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,821 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 182.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:CQQQ traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.90. 182,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,231. The company has a market cap of $775.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

