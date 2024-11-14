Sycomore Asset Management Invests $3.06 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $330.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,216,825.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,248 shares of company stock worth $31,103,350 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $348.69. 980,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,935. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.86 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.57, a P/E/G ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

