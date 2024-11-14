Sycomore Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sycomore Asset Management cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,394 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 1.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.87, for a total value of $1,941,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $768.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $702.68. 537,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,062. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $552.68 and a 12-month high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $630.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.81%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.