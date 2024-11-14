Summit Asset Management LLC Invests $210,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $140.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.56. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.51 and a 12-month high of $144.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

