Summit Asset Management LLC Has $14.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $600.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $448.11 and a 52-week high of $603.09. The company has a market cap of $517.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.