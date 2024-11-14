Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $92.72 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,777,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $92,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

