Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $130.46 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $130,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.4 %

AZO opened at $3,161.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,112.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,021.55. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,510.00 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $46.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

