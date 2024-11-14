Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 8,345 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $117,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 400.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 47.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock worth $4,657,676. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

