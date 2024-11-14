Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the October 15th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Down 8.6 %

Sumitomo Metal Mining stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.