Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the October 15th total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Down 8.6 %
Sumitomo Metal Mining stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile
