Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,231 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $45,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.0 %

SYK stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $392.18. 539,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,655. The company has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $282.35 and a 1-year high of $392.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.