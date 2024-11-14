Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SSYS. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Stratasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Trading Down 3.3 %

SSYS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,316. The firm has a market cap of $698.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.21. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Stratasys by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 17.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 122,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.