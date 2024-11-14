Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the October 15th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 613.0 days.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SREDF remained flat at $10.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

