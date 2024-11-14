Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Update

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the October 15th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 613.0 days.
Storebrand ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SREDF remained flat at $10.95 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $10.95.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Storebrand ASA
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.