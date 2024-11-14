StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

ARC stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $146.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 134,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 80.7% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

