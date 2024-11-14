StockNews.com Downgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Sell

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

iCAD Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ICAD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 484,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,909. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $62.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.47.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD

About iCAD

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 55.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iCAD by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iCAD by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 701,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

