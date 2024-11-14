StockNews.com Downgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Sell

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
iCAD Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of ICAD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. 484,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,909. iCAD has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $62.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.47.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
