StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RVP stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%.

In other Retractable Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 71,422 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $58,566.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,743,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,090,003.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders bought a total of 171,913 shares of company stock worth $137,748 over the last three months. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Retractable Technologies stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Retractable Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

