Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PulteGroup Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of PHM opened at $127.46 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $85.31 and a 12-month high of $149.47.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
