Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 317,915 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 157,642 call options.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 14.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 79,209,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,491,063. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.