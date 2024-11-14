Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Kirkland’s Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:KIRK traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,048. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kirkland’s stock. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KIRK Free Report ) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Kirkland’s worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIRK shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Kirkland’s from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Kirkland's Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

